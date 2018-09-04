Have your small business highlighted in Roman Record
Roman Record is always on the lookout for local small businesses to feature each Sunday in print and online. To be placed on the schedule, click on the form below to download, print and complete, then return it by email to RomanRecord@RN-T.com or by mail to Roman Record, 305 E. Sixth Ave., Rome, Georgia, 30161. Responses in a Word document are preferred, but handwritten will be accepted as long as the writing is clearly legible. For more information call 706-290-5252 or email RomanRecord@RN-T.com.