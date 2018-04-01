Harbin shutting down Vitality Center
In a letter to Harbin Clinic Vitality Center members last week, Harbin Clinic President Kenna Stock revealed plans to close the Vitality Center at the end of June.
Stock cited growth in a number of the medical departments of the clinic and need for space as the primary rationale for the decision to close the facility.
The Vitality Center opened 11 years ago as part of the clinic’s Specialty Center at 504 Redmond Road. According to the website, the center was expanded twice through the years, offering Hammer Strength and Life Fitness equipment as well as free weights. It also featured a variety of cardiovascular equipment.
The facility has been used by a lot of patients who needed customized rehab after a variety of procedures ranging orthopedic surgery to heart surgery.
“We know that Vitality has played an important role in your lives, and it has been our pleasure to serve you,” Stocks said in her email to members.
She pledged Harbin would continue its relationship with the race series it sponsors with the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department. The Walk With a Doc series every third Saturday between April and November will also continue.
Stock said that members who paid in advance will receive a prorated refund in June. Members with questions have been directed to contact David Strain, Vitality Fitness Manager.