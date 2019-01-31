Harbin Clinic will be making a number of changes to its locations and what practices reside in those locations over the next year, according to a press release.
In late February, Harbin Clinic's urology practice will relocate to the 504 building on Redmond Road, providing the practice with space for expansion.
The Heart Center will continue to reside in the 504 building.
Later this year, Harbin Clinic will also relocate several practices in the 1825 Martha Berry Blvd. building. Pulmonary Medicine, the Sleep Center and the Lab will each move into the space.
Orthopedics will return to the 1825 building in early 2020, in a new space custom-designed to meet the special needs of their patients.
In addition to these renovations, Harbin Clinic is in the planning stages for a new medical office building to be situated at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Way and John Maddox Drive.
Current designs call for the majority of medical care for women and children to be located in this new building, including Ansley Park Pediatrics, Harbin Clinic Women’s Center and Harbin Clinic Pediatrics.
“With any change at the clinic, our goal is to provide timely, proactive communications and the very best experience for patients,” said Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock. “Those with questions are also welcome to call us at 1-888-HARBIN1 or visit our website.”