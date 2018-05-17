Harbin Clinic Adairsville to host ribbon cutting, open house on May 24
Harbin Clinic will mark the grand opening of its new Family Medicine & Pediatrics Adairsville location with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House event on May 24 at 4:30 p.m., according to a press release.
Following the ribbon cutting event hosted by the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce, event-goers are welcome to stay and tour the new facility, located at 115 North Central Avenue, which comes with accessible parking, an on-site lab, plenty of exam rooms and room for future growth.
Dr. Sara Harbin Pickett of Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Adairsville said the new facility is perfect for accomplishing her goal of providing a friendly environment for her patients and their families.
“This building gives me the space and even more opportunities to do what I love — caring for babies and children and helping new parents,“ she said.
Thursday's event also marks Dr. Robert Sullivan’s 20th year as a family medicine physician for Harbin Clinic.
“Adairsville has been so good to my family and myself over these years,“ Sullivan said. “It’s been a pleasure seeing this Adairsville Clinic continuously grow and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate two decades of caring completely for them.“
“Harbin Clinic Adairsville is one facet of the Harbin healthcare network providing Northwest Georgia with compassionate patient care,“ Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock said. “We are invite our friends in the Adairsville community to celebrate this exciting time with us.“
Harbin Clinic in Bartow County has more than 60 providers across 22 specialties, serving the communities of Adairsville and Cartersville.
Members of the community are welcome to attend and can RSVP by calling Cindy Guthrie at 470-601-5663 by this Friday, May 18th.