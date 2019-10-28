CALHOUN - Halpern Enterprises Inc. announced Monday its acquisition of Indian Hills in Calhoun.
The 133,130-square-foot shopping center located at 429 Hwy. 53 East was originally developed in 1998 and consists of 18 tenant spaces occupied by Chick-fil-A, Hibbett Sports, CATO, GNC, PT Solutions and Tractor Supply.
“Indian Hills is an ideal value-add acquisition for us,” said Matthew Oppenheimer, Halpern’s director of Acquisitions. “The shopping center sits on fundamentally sound real estate, is located in a thriving retail corridor and presents significant upside opportunity through lease up of vacant space.”
Situated one half mile from Interstate 75, Indian Hills is located adjacent to Mohawk Industries and surrounded by numerous national restaurants and retailers.
Previously anchored by Walmart and Ingles, Indian Hills offers a 32,000-square-foot anchor space along with a 25,200-square-foot junior anchor space and 16,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
Taco Bell and Captain D’s are located on separately owned parcels directly in front of the property.
“We’re excited to bring new tenants to the center, and we look forward to solidifying its place as a shopping destination in Calhoun,” said Oppenheimer.