The three Goo-Goo Express carwash sites were sold to the Colorado-based International Car Wash Group on Tuesday.
According to a press release:
The three sites as well as one in Chattanooga are now among the car wash conglomerate's 54 locations in the Southeast. The first site opened in Chattanooga in 2004 and three in Rome starting in 2014 as an extension of the Dulaney family’s long history of being car wash pioneers.
Brian and Barry Dulaney’s uncle Lamar Beck started the original Goo-Goo Express Car Wash. Brian Dulaney was first introduced to ICWG with the original purchase of 36 Goo-Goo corporate sites in 2017.
“I have continually remained in touch with ICWG over these last several years and that coupled with the fact they have maintained the Goo-Goo customer service standards, gave me confidence in my decision to transfer my customers and employees into their world class portfolio,” Dulaney said in the release.