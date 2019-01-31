Georgia Power submitted a new Integrated Resource Plan to the Georgia Public Service Commission Thursday which calls for the decertification of Plant Hammond west of Rome.
The utility has seen the end of Hammond coming for several years and the staff at the plant has dwindled down to 40 over the last several years.
"We've been taking action the past few years to limit spending at Plant Hammond and transition staff to other roles in our fleet across the company," Kraft said. Some people may retire, some may want to do something else but we have been able to find other positions for all of the people currently employed." Kraft said Georgia Power has 223 employees based in Floyd County, 40 of them at Hammond.
All four units of Plant Hammonds are included in the decertification, as is one unit at Plant McIntosh in Rincon, Georgia near the coast. Those are the only coal plant decertification's in the new IRP. A couple of smaller hydro units in Southwest Georgia are also slated for decertification.
Georgia Power, said the decision to decertify Hammond considered future fuel costs, load and energy forecasts and an analysis of available generation technologies.
"We acknowledge the continuing economic pressure felt on coal-fired units," a press release from the company reads.
"Coal fueled-steam units show lower projected value for customers due to continuing low gas price forecasts, lower load forecasts across the system and the need for high levels of investment in the existing plants," Kraft said. "So the decision to decertify is based on that need to make a balanced economic decision that ensures reliable and affordable power going into the future."
"We are starting to take a look at grid resilience, starting to see how that would play with things like our evolving generation mix, more natural gas and renewables and decreasing amounts of coal," Kraft said.