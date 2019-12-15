An important economic indicator shows the Floyd County economy plodding along over the past four years with annual growth of less than 1.5%.
The new 2018 Gross Domestic Product report — from the U. S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis — showed 0.2% growth from 2017 to 2018, which ranked Floyd County 135th out of the 159 Georgia counties.
The data represents contributions from across a spectrum of 34 industries, from manufacturing and retail trade to health and social assistance. The BEA’s county-by-county analysis, now published every four years, is expected to become an annual report. Each December it will be released to better show the distribution of economic activity across the nation.
Gross Domestic Product is defined as the final value of the goods and services produced within a specific jurisdiction during a specific period of time. GDP growth rate is an important barometer of the overall economic health of a community.
The report shows that production in Rome and Floyd County for 2018 was at $3.78 billion dollars, which ranked 23rd among Georgia’s 159 counties. Fulton County was No. 1 in the state with $152.38 billion, while Taliaferro County was last with goods and services totaling $40.87 million.
GDP in Floyd County has been rising slowly, from $3.68 billion in 2015 to $3.73 billion in 2016 and $3.77 billion in 2017.
Retired Georgia Highlands College economics professor Bruce Jones said 70% of GDP is historically based on personal spending.
“We used to be a regional draw in the retail industry but I don’t think we are anymore,” Jones said.
He suggested that as recently as 10 years ago, Rome was still a significant regional retail hub that drew shoppers from across the Coosa Valley.
“I think one of the things we’re seeing is that all of those retail sales are not where they used to be,” Jones said.
In spite of that, sales tax revenue in Rome and Floyd County is up — which Jones attributed to the increased collection of internet sales taxes.
“If you buy from Amazon that would not show up in our numbers of GDP because the sales didn’t take place here, but yet the sales tax would be collected,” Jones said.
The retired professor recalled some of the concern for the local economy expressed by Georgia Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Clark during a Dec. 5 presentation to the Rome Rotary.
“He didn’t say anything that we didn’t already know. It’s just that we don’t ever say it,” Jones said. “We have not been growing, and we have not been growing for quite a while.”
Bruce Critchlow, plant manager at F&P Georgia, said that business at F&P really picked up midway through 2017 and lasted through most of 2018 before leveling off again.
“That was because Honda started making the MDX up in Ohio, so we had to supply that also,” Critchlow said.
The MDX is manufactured and sold in the U.S. under the Acura label. Critchlow said that led to about a 15% increase in business for the Rome plant.
“This year has been very steady. Not a lot up, not down, very steady,” he said.
David Newby at Profile Custom Extrusion said 2018 was a banner year for his company. He estimated production in 2018 was up about 7% and could have gone higher but the plant off Anderson Road was running at capacity.
“We were working every day that we possibly could,” Newby said. “We think there was just a surge in the market and we were on the front end of the wave.”
This year it has backed off to a five-day-a-week operation.
“We’re still busy but it’s not at that frantic pace. We couldn’t have kept that up anyway,” he said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Rome Paper Products recycler Ira Levy said that 2018 was a terrible year.
“I don’t know anybody that made money in this business. It was one of the worst years in 30 years in business,” Levy said.
Prices for some of his materials were off as much as 76%, he said, and there was no market whatsoever for other products. Add in increases in fuel costs, equipment costs and insurance costs and the picture Levy painted was not very pretty.
Levy also operates the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham. He said business there was off about 10% but he attributed that to the opening of the downtown Hampton Inn & Suites and Courtyard by Marriott.
“We’re not going to be able to live on wedding groups and tennis people,” Levy said.