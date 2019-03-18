Floyd County remains among the counties with the lowest gas prices in the state. Gas prices have continued to climb through the past week and Georgia has seen average prices increase 30 of the past 32 days, for a total of 28 cents. During the past week alone, Georgia gas prices rose an average of 5 cents per gallon.
The average price, according to AAA, in Floyd County was in the lower end of the spectrum at $2.378. Surrounding counties showed slightly higher prices with with Chattooga at $2.406, Gordon at $2.401, Bartow at $2.431 and Polk at $2.430.
"Drivers saw a jump have seen a steady increase at the pump due to rising demand, reduced refinery output, and lower gasoline supplies," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for the Auto Club Group in a press release. "Unfortunately the springtime surge may not be over quite yet. These seasonal factors could keep upward pressure on prices at the pump through Memorial Day weekend."
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.42 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the highest daily average price of 2019. Although Sunday's state average is 23 cents per gallon more than a month ago, it remains 2 cents less than this time last year.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration gas prices rose because of increased demand and decreased supply levels over the past four week. Crude oil prices also reached a new 2019 high last week. Settling at $58.61 per gallon on the NYMEX last Thursday, crude oil has climbed a total of $12 per barrel this year.
At this time of the year refineries are conducting seasonal maintenance leading to reduced output and Summer-blend gasoline is hitting the market, as required by the EPA, in effort to reduce smog levels.
Because this blend of gasoline requires more additives, it is more expensive to produce, the release states.
The most expensive city averages in Georgia are Brunswick at $2.49 dropping to Warner Robbins at $2.35 and Rome at $2.37.