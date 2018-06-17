Former Roman brings organic peanut butter to Vietnam
Luan Jenkins, 33, was adopted out of Vietnam by Mike and Cheryl Jenkins when he was just 10 years of age. He was brought to the U.S. and enrolled at Armuchee Elementary School where things were a little tough to start with because, of course, he didn't speak any English. He ultimately graduated from Rome High School, Class of 2004, and then went to Anderson University in South Carolina where he got a degree in graphic design and art education, then went to work for a company in Greenville, South Carolina.
His American parents are actively involved in church missions and it was during a mission trip to Honduras that Luan felt a little tug to go back to Vietnam with the idea of elevating the quality of life for children in his native country. Cheryl said when they got home from that trip Luan got a message from someone who expressed an interest in establishing an orphanage in Vietnam. Talk about Divine intervention!
His mother said she always felt like Luan would return to Vietnam one day, and she was worried that she might not ever seen him again.
"I always felt like that was where his heart was. My faith has helped me understand that is where God has led him," Cheryl said.
His trip home this summer was primarily to attend his older American brother Taekil's wedding. Taekil was also adopted by the Jenkins', but from Korea.
After packing up and moving to Saigon, Luan continued to work remotely for the company in Greenville, but it didn't take too long to realize that wasn't working out really well, so he decided to freelance and finally created his own marketing and graphic design company, Align Lab, which he still operates.
He had a long range vision of how he wanted things to go. Year one in Vietnam he planned to reacquaint himself with the culture and the language and do a little research to fine tune what he really hoped to accomplish. Year two he expected to further lock in on his plan and continue to move forward. However, the best laid plans just weren't clicking like he envisioned. Some of that may have been due to the fact that he had not picked up his native language like he thought he would.
"I still speak like a three- to five-year-old," Luan said.
As a youngster growing up in the States, Luan developed a real love for peanut butter. He vividly remembers many a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for lunch. However, while Vietnam is a major peanut producing nation, there was very little peanut butter on the market. Every time he came back to Georgia he would load up and take a stockpile of peanut butter back with him.
Ultimately, in his spare time, he started to dabble in the creation of his own homemade peanut butter. Before long, one of his friends in Ho Chi Minh City, which he at first referred to as Saigon, tasted some of Luan's peanut butter and really liked it. The friend, named Dat, was working in a factory and one day told Luan he had quit his job and wanted to help Luan make peanut butter. The product was actually named Dat Butter.
Initially their focus was on the possibility of creating micro-franchises, where Luan and Dat could teach other individual entrepreneurs how to make and market their own peanut butter.
Remember, one of the main reasons Luan wanted to return to Vietnam was a desire to help increase the standard of living for as many people as he could. Luan explained the average factory worker in Vietnam might take home $300 to $400 a month; farmers make even less.
“There is no middle class in Vietnam," Luan said.
Dat turned out to be a great partner, but Luan and Dat discovered that while they were pleased with their product, that introducing it to a Vietnamese market that wasn't familiar with peanut butter to begin with was pretty challenging.
A short time later, a third partner, named Long, was introduced to Luan and Dat. Long operated a farm and expressed a strong interest in joining the young entrepreneurs so they brought him on board.
Cheryl said she could always see the entrepreneurial mindset in her adopted son.
"He has always been an independent thinker," Cheryl said. "He played soccer and wrestling and whenever he played he was very intense. That competitive spirit of ‘I'm going to get out and do it’ has always been there."
Dat Butter now comes in five different types of peanut butter and two different varieties of cashew butter. Vietnam is also one of the world's leading producers and exporters of cashews.
"We've grown very quickly," Luan said. The company has grown from selling perhaps 50 jars a month — primarily in farmers markets or small mom and pop stores in ex-pat districts around Ho Chi Minh City, where many Americans, Europeans and Australians lived who were familiar with peanut butter — to more than 1,000 jars a week in less than a year.
Until recently, most of the sales have been in the immediate area of Ho Chi Minh City, however Luan said he and his partners have recently tapped into markets around Da Nang and Hanoi. They were able to get the product into one of Vietnam's largest retailers, Big C, which Luan compared to Walmart.
Luan is sourcing his peanuts from about ten farms which were picked because the farmers expressed a willingness to make a switch and grow the peanuts in an organic manner. Luan said in the past peanut producers in Vietnam were used to putting pesticides and insecticides on their crops in order to grow the peanuts faster and turn the crops over quicker to be able to make more money
"We taught them to grow organically," Luan said. "Our focus is on all natural. It's changing the mindset, which is like trying to change the path of the rivers. It's very hard." The growing process is much slower and the yield per acre in smaller, but when Luan was able to pay them about 60 percent more than they got in the past, it didn't take long to convince several of the younger farmers to give it a try. Others saw how long it was taking and wanted to turn back.
The plant Luan now operates employs about six people in production and has three others helping with outside sales. Luan handles marketing for the company.
While the company is growing quickly, Luan said he and his partners are not getting rich by any stretch of the imagination.
"We're looking for a grant or investors," Luan said. New capital is needed to increase production as the number of markets they are able to tap into grows rapidly
Luan said he really wants the company to become more profitable so that he can return some of those profits to help with the education of children across Vietnam.
"I really want to give back," Luan said.