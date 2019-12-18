A complex at the gateway to downtown Rome is now officially being dubbed the Manis Business Center.
Roger Manis, a retired local logistics executive, shelled out $1.6 million for the former Georgia Power buildings at 801 Broad St. because, he said, he was “bored” in retirement.
Manis did not specify a dollar figure for leasing purposes but said that the pricing would be flexible and someone who wanted 20,000 square feet of space would pay less per square foot than someone who just wanted 200 square feet.
His son, Roger Manis Jr., dubbed the property the crossroads of business in Rome during an interview with his father on the Rome Business Radio X podcast taped Tuesday along with Hardy Realty CEO Jimmy Byars.
“I just thought it was a good investment,” Manis Sr. said. “I didn’t have anything else to do and it sounded like a good idea.”
Byars said the availability of underground parking with elevators to both buildings was a particularly attractive amenity for tenants and that talks have already started with prospective leasers.
“It’s sort of built like a Sherman tank. It’s got poured concrete floors, it’s got poured concrete ceilings,” Byars said. “It’s got sort of a blank space as far as office use is concerned.”
Byars also said the existence of a dual drive-through window between the two buildings is also particularly beneficial to one prospective tenant, who is interested in as much as 10,000 square feet.
The buildings had been on the market for about a year and a half before Manis started to express interest after he and his wife, Diane, sold Scott Logistics to a Montreal-based logistics company.