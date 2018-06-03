Flurry of business plans to hit Planning Commission
A spate of new business plans at locations around the county are slated to go before the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission Thursday.
"We have a pretty lengthy agenda this month," said Planning Director Artagus Newell.
Opposition has already emerged on two of the proposals — a wedding venue at 248 Reynolds Bend Road and a convenience store with restaurant at 5701 Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek. Petitions in favor of the convenience store also have been submitted.
The Planning Commission will hold public hearings on each of the 11 zoning applications beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room of Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St. The citizen panel's recommendations will go to the elected boards for final action later this month.
First up is the sole proposal within the city of Rome.
Richard Franklin, as Clocktower Corners LLC, is asking for Urban Mixed Use zoning on a 2-acre combination of lots that encompasses eight buildings and a small parking deck across from the iconic Clock Tower.
The partial block runs from 409 E. Second St. down to East Fifth Avenue and north to 412 East First St. Franklin said they want the flexibility to put more residences in there with the office space.
The Rome City Commission is slated to rule on the plan following a public hearing at its June 18 meeting.
The Floyd County Commission will get the rest at its June 26 session:
♦ Joe Silva, owner of the Lindale Mill, is asking for a special-use permit to turn it into an events venue for farmers markets, craft fairs, weddings, concerts and other gatherings.
The picturesque property at 6 Park Ave. has been used as a film and photography location but Silva said he wants to bring businesses and economic growth to the town. His memo said he envisions a brewery, bakery, shops and a restaurant as potential future uses.
♦ RBG Rentals wants to put mini-warehouse storage units on a vacant 3-acre tract behind the Subway restaurant in Lindale, at 3142 Maple Road.
♦ William and Lacey Reins are asking for a special-use permit at 248 Reynolds Bend Road to base a wedding venue in the circa-1840 historic Margaretta Hall on the eight-acre site. They plan to fence the entire property and screen it with evergreens.
♦ Nilesh Patel is seeking commercial rezoning for a lot at 5701 Rockmart Highway to put a convenience store next to the Silver Creek Mini Market.
More than 100 people signed a petition opposing the expected traffic congestion, noise and "vagrants that hang out late into the night." More than 200 signed on to a petition supporting the addition to the community.
♦ Jerry Looney is seeking a special-use permit to put a recreational vehicle park on a 63-acre tract at 6948 Cave Spring Road. The property just south of Cedar Creek RV & Outdoor Center backs up to Dry Creek.
♦ Two residential tracts bought by Floyd County also are up for rezoning to allow heavy industrial use.
The 4.26 acres at 113 Old Shannon Road and 10.7 acres at 23 and 55 Plainville Road are slated to be added to tracts off Ga. 53 being marketed by the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
♦ Also, Valley Wood Inc. is seeking heavy-industrial zoning for its 14-acre wood yard near Plant Hammond at 5757 Alabama Highway; Rodney Towe wants to replace a burned-out manufactured home at 2 Holland Drive; and Steve Miller is asking for residential zoning at 2524 Callier Springs Road to reflect its current use.