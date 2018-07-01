Floyd wage earners rank fifth in NW Georgia
The data was produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics within the U.S. Department of Labor. The BLS report computes the average wage strictly by the number of those individuals reporting income. It does not; however, include self-employed individuals, farm laborers or military personnel.The Department of Labor estimates its report does cover 95 percent of all working Georgians.
The good news for Floyd County is that the fourth quarter wage report does show a significant increase from the fourth quarter of 2016 when the average weekly wage was $813.
"I'm glad that we're doing better, but I hate that other surrounding counties are moving faster," said Rome Mayor Jamie Doss. "We've always known we have to work a little harder than the surrounding counties because we don't have the Interstate, and we just need to continue to work together to improve our economy."
"It's still not where we need to be," Doss said. "I'd like to know how much disparity there is between the high wages and low wages, because I would think there is a good bit of disparity in our community."
Doss said that he believes the large number of professionals in the medical field and higher education probably tend to push the average wage up a good bit.
Recently retired Georgia Highland College professor of economics Bruce Jones said the figure for Whitfield County was probably indicative of a strong come back in the floor covering industry.
"I would say it bodes well for them," Jones said. He attributes much of that to a surge in home renovation activity. "One of the reasons there isn't enough starter homes is that people aren't moving out of their starters," Jones said. "That probably means people are fixing up where they are and not moving."
Pickens County residents were second in the region with an average weekly wage of $899 during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Here are the average weekly wages for the 15 county region:
♦ Whitfield $931
♦ Pickens $899
♦ Bartow $861
♦ Haralson $860
♦ Floyd $846
♦ Gordon $832
♦ Polk $760
♦ Paulding $728
♦ Murray $709
♦ Walker $682
♦ Catoosa $679
♦ Dade $670
♦ Chattooga $660
♦ Fannin $654
♦ Gilmer $589
Jones said he was not overly concerned with the fifth place status for Floyd County. He said Bartow County is growing at a much faster rate than Floyd County.
"I wouldn't be concerned about it but I wouldn't be happy about it either," Jones said.
Jones speculated that the proximity of Bartow County to the Atlanta market was likely to drive up wages in the Cartersville area. "If they've got an alternative of being able to work in the Atlanta market, you're going to have to pay them more to keep them there," Jones said.
Rome Floyd Chamber President Al Hodge said he was pleased that the average wage was up. "The rest of the story is we still need more progress," Hodge said. "It is my sincere hope that with tax and regulatory reforms, employers are able to pass on increases to employees, whether it's bonuses, benefits or wage."
The chamber is working to recruit higher paying jobs. The economic development team in Rome and Floyd County has been working to increase the minimum weekly wage that employers must pay to receive incentives from the community. Currently, that level is $10.50 an hour, however Hodge said many employers exceed that. The development authorities are working with the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association to develop support for the increase.
"They understand it, and virtually everybody that is active in GREIA is already there, paying more than $11.50 an hour," Hodge said.
The chamber chief said the tax cuts enacted by the Trump administration may well be increasing employees’ bottom line take home pay.
"That's another plus for 2018 and going forward," Hodge said.
"The takeaway is that we know that we have to continue to work to bring jobs and improve opportunities locally," Doss said.