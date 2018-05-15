Floyd, Redmond honored by American Heart Association
Both Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center were honored by the American Heart Association recently.
Floyd has received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and the Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll designation every year since 2015.
Debbie Fisher, stroke program coordinator at FMC, said this award reflects the hard work the staff has done to provide the best care for the stroke population in the community and to keep stroke survivors as independent as possible for the rest of their lives.
“We aim to teach everyone about their disease process and how to manage risk factors, and to live life to the fullest every day,“ said Fisher. “This award is given for consistently meeting the measures required to give advanced care to the stroke population. We are honored and are always working to improve our services for our patients here at Floyd.“
Redmond Regional Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
“Redmond is dedicated to providing high quality care for our patients with heart failure,“ said Redmond’s Chief Executive Officer John Quinlivan. “The tools and resources provided by the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-HF initiative, help us track and measure our success. I am very proud of our team and their work in elevating quality outcomes for our patients.“
Redmond Regional Medical Center is also recognized on the association’s Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll.