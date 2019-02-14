Floyd Emergency Medical Services expanded its ambulance stations in Cherokee County, Alabama, on Wednesday with the opening of a new one in the Lakeside Plaza shopping center in Cedar Bluff.
Floyd began providing ambulance service in the county in the fall of 2018 soon after it began a management agreement to operate Floyd Cherokee Medical Center in Centre. Floyd already operates ambulances out of the hospital in Centre and the Leesburg Fire Department.
“With the Cedar Bluff location we now have ambulances that can strategically respond to every area of Cherokee County,” said Bud Owens, director of Floyd EMS.
The additional ambulance station is part of Floyd’s pledge to continually evaluate its fleet and staffing to ensure it is delivering care quickly and efficiently. This ability to respond is supported by a fleet of 18 ambulances, seven Non-Emergency Transport vehicles and disaster response vehicles.
Wednesday’s ceremony was also attended by Theresa Hulgan, Executive Director of the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, who thanked Floyd for its investment in the community.
Floyd has invested about $10 million in northeast Alabama in the past decade, including the addition of a new Floyd Primary Care practice that opened in Piedmont last fall.