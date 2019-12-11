Enterprise Rent-a-Car will be making a move after the first of the year to a new location at 801 Shorter Avenue.
The new location has been the home to Sipp Rome Motor Sales for about four years before he decided to shut it down and focus on his real estate business.
Tom Sipp, the owner of Sipp Rome Motor Sales, said he had been working on the two for about two months. His lease with the property owner on Shorter Avenue, Radha Shayam Inc., complicated the deal for a while.
"I had a year left on my lease and I could sub-lease it but Enterprise could not sub-lease," Sipp said. It took a while, but he was able to negotiate his way out of his own lease and help arrange a long-term lease for Enterprise.
Enterprise has been located at 1212 Martha Berry Boulevard, in the triangle with North Fifth Avenue for close to 15 years. Prior to that the car rental firm was run out of a small lot in the 1100 block of Martha Berry Boulevard.
The 0.44 acre parcel at 1212 Martha Berry Blvd. is owned by Rome real estate investor Larry Martin.
The timing of the actual re-location is still not certain. Enterprise plans to make some renovations to the building on Shorter Avenue before making the move. Calls to the Enterprise office in Atlanta were not returned Wednesday.