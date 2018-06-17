Dwarf House to shut down Friday night
The countdown has been on at the Chick-fil-A Dwarf House on Shorter Avenue in Rome with just five days remaining before the restaurant closes temporarily. The restaurant will close at the end of business Friday night June 22 for a major demolition and rebuild on the same site.
The rebuild, according to franchisee Greg Major, is expected to take about five months. "Mid to late November is the goal, but you know how construction goes," Major said.
Chick-fil-A and Major have been making plans for the new restaurant for about three years. He has previously indicated that the kitchen in the current shop was just not designed to keep up with the volume of business that has evolved over the past 25 years.
Chick-fil-A has operated a containerized temporary drive-through restaurant in the RiverWalk shopping center on Riverside Parkway and that location will remains open through the rebuild at the Shorter Avenue site.
Major and Chick-fil-A also operate a location in the food court at Mount Berry mall. The local restaurant also does a lot of catering business. Major said he expects business at both the RiverWalk and mall locations will pick up tremendously, and said he expects to staff both locations with a lot of the employees from the Shorter Avenue store. "Pretty much everybody who wants to stay should be able to," Major said.
The rebuild on Shorter will be the second of the specific design concept in Georgia. "The building itself, inside and out, tells the story of Truett Cathy very well. Lots of history and lots of memorabilia telling the Cathy family story as well as the Chick-fil-A story," Major said.
The new restaurant will feature a larger kitchen and a dining room that will be able to accommodate around 150 patrons in addition to patio seating outdoors.
