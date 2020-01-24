Dulaney Holding Co. owned by Rome businessman Brian Dulaney has acquired a couple of properties in the Cotton Block of Broad Street.
Dulaney purchased 111 Broad Street, currently occupied by World Finance, for $450,000 and 113 Broad Street, the sales office for The Spires at Berry College for $1.55 million. The Spires building comes with an adjacent parking lot at corner of Broad Street and Second Avenue.
Rome attorney Ed Hine was the previous owner at 113 Broad and has a lease with The Spires through August. The Spires, a continuing care retirement community, is expected to open its first residences and new administrative offices next to Eagle Lake, the old Florida Rock quarry, sometime this summer.
Dulaney said he already has had several parties interest in that space after The Spires leaves.
World Finance will continue to operate from 111 Broad Street at least through it’s existing lease period which still has about two years to go
The Spires building also has two apartments on the second floor and both are presently leased
The World Finance building, which was owned by Dr Maureen Martin and has one apartment on the upper level, and it is also currently leased.
Harvey-Given Company and Collin Doss represented both the buyer and seller of the 111 building. It also represented Dulaney in the purchase of the 113 building which was sold by Sarah McElrath of Toles, Temple and Wright Real Estate