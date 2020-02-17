Rome real estate entrepreneur Wayne Robinson has acquired his fourth building in the 200 block of Broad Street.
Robinson has purchased 241 Broad Street from Jeremy Duke, who bought the building last year but never got around to making any renovations of firm plans for redevelopment.
His plans include significant renovations on the ground floor with redevelopment of loft apartments on the second floor. Robinson also owns buildings at 229,239, and 247 Broad Street.
The developer said he's had conversations with at least two groups interested in putting some sort of business on the ground floor, but said he's seen nothing on paper yet.
"We're putting an entire roof section on it this week, weather permitting," Robinson said. "The we'll take the whole facade off and bring it back to life like it used to be."
Once he completes the new rooftop to the building, Robinson said he will re-wire the electrical system, plumbing heat and air systems. He also plans to strip the plaster away from the interior walls to reveal the original brick.
"We'll either build it out to suit and let them build it out, whoever," Robinson said.
He's just finished renovating the facade at Crawdaddy's, adding some interior space to the restaurant and is ready to start working on a new single-apartment loft residence above the restaurant.
The second floor at the 241 building includes 4,000 square feet so Robinson believes it would easily accommodate three apartments. The window arrangements are likely to determine the final number of apartments.
"There are actually four windows on the front of that building that have been covered so we'll be opening all of that back up," Robinson said,
The downtown housing market has more than 210 units and continues to grow.
"Typically they all stay full," said Downtown Development Executive Director Amanda Carter. "When a vacancy happens if doesn't stay vacant for long."
The lease rates range on Broad Street from a low of $650 all the way way up to more than $2,100 per month.
"I love downtown and I love bringing these old buildings back to life. Some of them have gotten way out of hand over the years," He said.