The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to host a job fair on Nov. 19.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway. The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hopes to hire potential juvenile correctional officers.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services and to connect with us on social media.