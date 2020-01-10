A couple of properties in the 200 block of Broad Street are now under contract but don't expect to see any major changes at either location.
Both businesses, Whistle Britches at 206 Broad Street and 208 Bistro at 208 Broad Street are expected to remain put with lease arrangements with the new owners.
Ginger Alexander, an agent at Hardy Realty in Rome has confirmed that she has gotten a contract for the 208 Broad Street property owned by Rome restaurateur Bob Blumberg.
The sale was done before the building officially hit the market.
Blumberg said that once he negotiated a lease/purchase deal for his LYRIKZ building at 233 Broad Street the week before, it just made sense to see if there was any interest in the 208 Broad Street building.
"Obviously there was," Blumberg said. Within hours of him agreeing to put the building on the market, he said three buyers came forward and he accepted to first offer.
The purchaser is an out of state investor. Alexander would not identify the buyer or the purchase contract. The property had been listed for $599,000.
Gaines Dempsey's real estate appraisal service will also continue to operate on the second floor of the 208 building.
The Whistle Britches building next door to Bistro 208 is owned by Jeff and Melody Davis. The building is being sold to an investor out of Atlanta who has had long ties to Rome.
The 206 Broad Street property deal, was orchestrated by Alexander and is expected to close in early February while the 208 Broad Street building, originally listed by Bill Summer, is not expected to close until the first of March.