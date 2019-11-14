The Downtown Development Authority supports the concept of electronic crosswalk signs on Broad Street.
The authority members did not specifically support the yellow flashing lights used during a trial period earlier this year, but instead chose to leave the type of sign to the Rome Public Works Committee.
DDA Executive Director Amanda Carter said she wishes the trial period for the yellow flashing signs -- which are motion-activated by pedestrians -- had not taken place in the summer when it was daylight until 9 p.m.
The worry, Chairman Bob Blumberg said, is Rome could face a liability issue if a pedestrian is hit in a crosswalk after testing the electronic signs.
The DDA recommendation will be forwarded to the Public Works Committee, which meets Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall.
The group's discussion then moved on to communication between the DDA and the city.
City Commissioner Jamie Doss, the commission's liaison to the DDA, said improving lines of communication needs to be a priority in the new year. Blumberg also suggested that members of the authority should attend more of the regular commission meetings.
Authority members also talked at length about plans for the annual summer event series in 2020.
Since Independence Day falls on a Saturday next year, the DDA will work with the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department to plan a large celebration.
The DDA will conduct its Downtown Saturday concert on Independence Day, which Carter said would probably end a little earlier than normal to be able to see the fireworks.
Plans for the fireworks that night are still being finalized but are expected to be shot from a different location than in 2019. Carter said the fireworks should be visible to folks downtown as well as those at Ridge Ferry Park.
"It will be a big event between Ridge Ferry and downtown," Carter said.
Carter also reported that representatives from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Office of Downtown Development will be in Rome the last week of January to conduct annual assessments.
Carter said she will be tweaking the DDA transformation strategy, which will be evaluated by the state officials. The DCA is mandating that the strategy be something that can be tracked and measured for success.
The strategy for the past three years has been focused on folding the River District -- the area around West Third Street and North Fifth Avenue -- into the downtown district.