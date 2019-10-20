The past year has been a challenge for leaders of the Downtown Development Authority with parking and smoking ordinances generating more than their share of controversy. Authority board member David Prusakowski summed it up at a planning retreat Thursday by telling the DDA staff and board that he was proud that leadership had managed to stay the course when there were multiple opportunities for the group to splinter apart.
Looking ahead to 2020, the authority has staked out some objectives which include a return to a single, consistent location for the Downtown Saturdays program; improving communication with downtown merchants, property owners and residents alike; and continuing their effort to expand the scope of a vibrant downtown from Broad Street across the Oostanaula River to the River Arts District.
Downtown Parking Services Manager Becky Smyth said she hopes to pull together data from the License Plate Reader enforcement program that started shortly after the first of the year and report the findings to the public. Smyth will be looking for information about employee parking, average length of time people stay on Broad Street and the like.
“People really despise the way we’re enforcing it,” said DDA Board Chairman Bob Blumberg, referring to the LPR vehicle. “People perceive it as a money grab and it’s not.”
Blumberg said the enforcement team is not just out to write tickets, but to assist with public safety in the downtown district.
“They really try to be ambassadors,” Smyth said. “We really don’t want to write tickets.”
Blumberg also said that the about-face in the development of the new parking ordinance, which allowed three hours of free parking downtown instead of two and enforcement ending at 6 p.m., essentially opened the door for employees to take up spaces on Broad Street on the back side of the dinnertime period. Fundamentally that means anyone can park on Broad Street after 3 p.m. and stay as long as they want.
“Vibrant downtowns have parking problems. It’s a great problem to have,” said City Commissioner Jamie Doss.
Connie Sams, chair of the DDA Promotions committee, reported that the Downtown Saturdays program will be held primarily in the 200 block of Broad Street next summer, with the concert stage set up near the intersection of Broad and Second Avenue. The May Arts weekend event and the October Fiddlin’ Fest will be treated as separate events from the Downtown Saturdays series.
The June Spirit of the Sun event, held on the first Saturday in June, which focused on kayak and paddleboard activities on the river, will also be treated as a completely separate event. DDA Director Amanda Carter said that the downtown merchants just didn’t feel like the event brought much traffic to the shopping corridor. It will serve as the lead-in to the Saturday night event on Broad Street later that same day.
The authority also spent some time discussing open beverages with wristbands given out by restaurateurs on Broad Street during special events. Sams said the city now has a two-year history of permitting the consumption of beverages out on the street without any kind of serious incidents. “It (alcoholic beverages) doesn’t turn Broad Street into Bourbon Street,” Sams said.
Sams also reported that the downtown district will host a Rome for the Holidays event on Dec. 12, starting a tradition on the second Thursday of each December. The event will last from 5-9 p.m. with local shops staying open later to attract shoppers.
Doss suggested that Rome try to move the Independence Day celebration from Ridge Ferry Park back to the downtown area in 2020 since July 4 falls on a Saturday.
“It could be something special,” Doss said.
Megan Watters, chair of the Design committee, indicated that she is considering some tweaks to the Facade grant program, since a large majority of the downtown merchants and property owners have already taken advantage of the program. She said her committee may target specific issues as they develop and attempt to encourage property owners to take care of problems. Blumberg cautioned that money should not be given to property owners simply to take care of routine maintenance issues that had been allowed to deteriorate.
Prusakowski, who chairs the Outreach committee, said he’s looking for ways to breathe some new life into the Downtown Coffee Break program, held on the last Friday of each month. The program is designed to provide networking opportunities to the downtown business leaders along with timely information about what’s going on in the downtown district. One suggestion is that perhaps the program be alternated between a breakfast and evening event. City Manager Sammy Rich said that when the DDA revealed its new logo several months ago during a cocktail hour evening at the Courtyard by Marriott, it drew a completely different crowd from the morning meetings.
Improving communication between DDA leaders, merchants and property owners came up several times during the Thursday session. Prusakowski asked if it was generally the same group of people who complain that they didn’t hear about this meeting or that meeting. Both Carter and Smyth said that it was generally a random group from one incident to another.
“I call BS on a lot of that,” Blumberg said. Downtown Marketing Coordinator Megan Treglown said she often takes flyers with information about downtown events door to door on Broad Street, and Carter said about the only thing they haven’t done is send stamped mail out to people. The DDA uses both a public open Facebook page along with a closed group Facebook account for downtown property owners and merchants alone. It also has a Twitter account to help spread the word on social media. Board member Connie Sams said that at some point people have to be held accountable for their own failure to communicate.
“These people are smart enough to be running their own businesses and I don’t think they need a lot of hand holding,” Sams said.
Carter said a goal of the Business Development committee for 2020 is to assist the city with an effort to develop more mixed-income housing. Two other new goals for the Business Development committee will include an effort to develop incentives to assist small business start-ups and work to rezone the River Arts District UMU, Urban-Mixed Use, a zoning which facilitates residential and retail uses without the complications of a specific number of parking spaces.
Crosswalk safety was also on the agenda for the authority at their retreat, but the group did not reach a consensus on the flashing yellow hazard lights that warned motorists of pedestrians in the mid-block crosswalks. The city tested the lights for several weeks this spring and summer, but there was not a large amount of data developed because the lights were not activated by a lot of people using the crosswalks. Doss told the group that if they were not comfortable making a recommendation to the city that they ought to hold off.
“The DDA needs to be focused on making good decisions right now,” Doss said.