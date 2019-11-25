David Lance, president and CEO of Greater Community Bank, was elected chairman-elect of the board of directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia.
Nominations for the 2019-20 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual Meeting & Trade Show, held in September at The Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, FL. His term began on Oct. 1, 2019.
CBA was founded in 1969 by a group of Georgia community bankers to protect the political interests of locally owned community banks. Representing approximately 150 community banks and 200 associate member companies, CBA offers services in three distinct areas: Legislative, Professional Development and Member Services. CBA is the state’s only advocate working solely for the interests of community banks and their customers.
Board members are selected from seven divisions across the state of Georgia, ensuring all Georgia community banks are equally represented. Board members are elected to a one-year term which begins October 1st of each year. During the course of the year, Directors will be involved in a number of items on behalf of the CBA membership, such as responding to proposed rules and regulations from the various regulatory agencies, reviewing services which will benefit the community banking industry as well as consumers, and weighing in on proposed legislation.
“CBA is fortunate to have an enthusiastic and dedicated Board of Directors, representing all areas of the state,” commented John McNair, president and CEO of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. “Thanks to the guidance of these community bank leaders, our association continues to thrive. We are pleased to welcome eight new members to the board this year. The varied experience each Board Member brings to the table is an invaluable asset to CBA and serves to strengthen the community banking industry in Georgia.”