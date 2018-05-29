Cycle Therapy owners announce store closure, sale to clean out inventory
Cycle Therapy, at 27 Central Plaza, announced in an email today the store will be closing once they clear out their inventory.
"As the old adage says, all good things must come to an end. Cycle Therapy is closing the doors after 11 great years," an email stated. "We will be clearing out all inventory over the next few weeks. In-stock bikes are 20% off and in-stock merchandise 50% off."
"We will be working through the current queue of repairs but not taking any new repairs," the email stated. "We appreciate your support as Trey and Julie pursue new professional opportunities."