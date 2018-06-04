Crews working to remove an abandoned transmission line Riverview Park
Georgia Power will be doing some work behind the levee, located at 255 Frost Drive. The work is set to take place from Monday through Thursday for the next two weeks in an effort to remove an abandoned transmission line.
“We do not expect any interruptions of our services during this time but portions of the park could be closed and have limited access to areas as the work is being completed,” a press release stated. “If closings do occur, they will be posted on Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation’s social media.”