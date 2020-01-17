Broad Street will have another vacancy before the week is over. Casie Autry, owner of Craze, 231A Broad Street, said the business will be shut down as soon as its inventory is liquidated.
Craze opened in Rome in 2017, combining shops Autry and her husband Kevin Autry owned in Calhoun and Dawsonville. The latter two closed a couple of years ago after they opened Mountains Ice Cream Shop, 231B Broad Street, right next to Craze.
"Retail is just tough right now. It's a lot different than it was ten years ago," Casie said. She called the decision to close the boutique a personal thing. Her husband has been bringing items that were at both the Calhoun and Dawsonville stores out of storage for a while to help liquidate everything.
Downtown Development Director Amanda Carter said she appreciates the way Autry always participated with special events downtown, like the block parties and sidewalk sales.
"I'm sorry to see them close," Carter said.
Closing Craze will allow the Autry family to focus on the ice cream shop, which is also closed for the season. She anticipates re-opening Mountains Ice Cream around the first of March.
"Our kids really enjoy that and it's something we can do as a family," Casie said.
Once Craze is officially closed, the couple will spend some time redecorating the ice cream shop and making plans to add to the menu.
"We want to add some new sweet treats in the spring. Stuff that is not available in Rome," Casie said.
The couple is actually thinking about opening up a few more Mountains Ice Cream locations, but would not speculate about where those might be.
Nine years ago, Autry and her family also owned the Rock Candy Bar store in Mount Berry Mall.