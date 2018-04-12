CONFLUENCE: UGA expanding technology influenced research efforts
Collaboration has led to innovation, which in turn has led to the growth of the University of Georgia’s research and development of emerging technologies — especially in engineering and health care.
UGA Vice President for Research David Lee told participants at the Rome Floyd Chamber Confluence Conference on Thursday the university’s human health partnership with the Medical College of Georgia is one example.
Because of collaboration with other institutions across the University System of Georgia their ability to develop any given topic has grown.
"People seem surprised by that, they think of us as competitors with one another and they don't often appreciate how much we work together," Lee said. "We have nicely complimentary strands."
One of the most exciting projects, according to Lee, is a grant funded project with Georgia Tech, the University of Wisconsin and the University of Puerto Rico to examine bio-therapeutic cell manufacturing.
"Obviously there is a lot of interest in using cells for therapy. That might be adult-derived stem cells that are used for the repair of tissue, regenerative medicine or it may be taking patient immune cells and turning them into a vector to actually attack cancer," Lee said.
He ultimately hopes the project will bring down the cost of the critical health care treatments as well as increasing accessibility to the life changing healthcare technology.
$2 million was put in the state budget this year, he said, to enhance facilities for research.
"One of the intentions frankly is to help make Georgia a go to state for industry that is interested in this new wave of therapeutic treatments," Lee said.
In addition, the college of engineering is growing faster than anyone anticipated.
The college of engineering already has 2,200 students enrolled and it has become a high-demand major with 15 undergraduate degrees.
The growth of both programs is a perfect example of how Lee wants the college of engineering in Athens to be different from traditional engineering academics.
"Certainly, one of the areas that they're thinking a lot about is how to collaborate with faculty and researchers who have an interest in the health area," Lee said.
The all-day conference at the historic DeSoto Theatre drew speakers on topics ranging from new development in cardiac medicine to virtual reality to new toys and gaming technology and technologies in fashion.