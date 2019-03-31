The Rome Floyd Chamber Confluence Conference will have a strong marketing flavor to go along with the usual technology and entrepreneurship segments this year as the event moves across the Oostanaula River to the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk hotel.
Featured speakers this year include houseware products entrepreneur Warren Tuttle, Lee Cuthbert with the Georgia Department of Economic Development Division of Film, music industry executive “Mama Jan” Smith and Dr. Bridgette Dingle from Floyd Medical Center.
Tuttle is the man who is responsible for the television direct response mega-hit Smart Spin. He worked with a Massachusetts-based inventor to chart the path for Smart Spin and has sold more that 10 million units. He also helped launch MISTO, The Gourmet Olive Oil Sprayer, which has sold over 5 million units around the world. Tuttle has also assisted other houseware-product patent holders to obtain licensing agreements with major U.S. manufacturers.
Tuttle currently is an external product development entrepreneur for Lifetime Brands of Garden City, New York, the world’s largest manufacturer of kitchen utensils and a major supplier of food prep and tabletop products to America’s major retailers.
Cuthbert is a location specialist for the Georgia Department of Economic Development Film Division. In that role she is constantly marketing communities across the state to the growing film and video production industry.
Dingle is board certified in both general pediatrics and neonatal/perinatal medicine. She is a native of Atlanta and moved to Rome from Houston, Texas, in 2012. She has served as director of the neonatal intensive care unit at Floyd Medical Center since 2015.
She has worked with FMC administrators to bring the latest life-saving technologies to the NICU including total body cooling and inhaled nitric oxide for the treatment of the area’s most fragile babies.
Smith is a nationally renowned singer, songwriter and musician. She owns Jan Smith Studios in Atlanta, is a member of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and is a multi-platinum producer. Her list of clients includes Usher, Rob Thomas with Matchbox Twenty, Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, The Band Perry, Jill Scott, Collective Soul, India.Arie, Sugarland, Drake, Mastodon, Nicki Minaj, Florida/Georgia Line and others.
Smith has also worked with the film industry including Tyler Perry Productions, Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures, Paramount, New Line Cinema and Fox Television.
Jeanne Krueger, interim president of the Rome Floyd Chamber, said staff probably inquired as to the availability of a hundred different speakers for the event.
“We’re excited about our lineup. Obviously filming in Georgia is huge right now, so we really want to have a conversation about that,” Krueger said.
“Mama Jan Smith is just fantastic. She will talk about innovation and technology in her industry, but she will also talk about creativity,” said Krueger. “For students to hear her message about where you can go with that talent is just incredible.”
Dingle’s work with neonatology at the hospital has been important to the community, and the story of how she came to Rome with her husband Jarrod Johnson, owner of Smoothie King, is also different and interesting, according to Krueger.
Tuttle was connected to the event through Rome neurosurgeon Dr. John Cowan.
After a long run at the DeSoto Theatre, the event is downsized somewhat this year. The Courtyard meeting rooms will accommodate approximately 250 people. Chris Kerr, vice chairman of the All Things Digital division of the Rome Floyd Chamber, said the Courtyard is different and new and offers an opportunity to showcase one of Rome’s newest venues.
“Showing off a new space is always good,” said Krueger. She pointed out that the Courtyard offers some of the latest in terms of technology and creativity in the hotel industry.
“TED talks are so popular right now so we’ll have a little bit of that kind of look,” Krueger explained. She also said the additional meeting space at the Courtyard offers an opportunity for presenters to showcase some of their products and ideas.
“While it might be a little smaller, it has a different vibe to it. Putting the same number of people in a smaller place can actually make it feel more interactive,” Kerr said.
Amber West, communications director at the chamber, said that students in many of the local schools will be brought in for different sessions at the day-long event. The Darlington robotics program will have a special exhibit. The program to involve students at the Floyd County College and Career Academy in the computer gaming industry will also be highlighted, according to Krueger.
“It’s just huge. For all of us to learn more about that will be really significant,” Krueger said.
Kerr said the importance of technology, innovation and automation and their relevance to jobs and the workforce of the future is very important, particularly for students to be able to see.
“They are what fuels the economies of small cities and big cities alike. We always need to huddle together and talk about these things and help them grow,” Kerr said.
Tickets are available online at www.confluencerome.org. Students and educators will be admitted for $30, chamber members will pay $55 and non-members will pay $75. Registration will begin at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk at 8:30 Thursday morning with the opening program set for 9 a.m.
Tuttle will be the first speaker at 9 a.m. A full schedule is available on the conference’s website.