Commissioner: Despite increase in unemployment rate, Rome posts positive job numbers
A growing labor force in June outstripped the capacity of the Rome area to fill jobs bumping up the unemployment rate, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday.
Rome saw increases in the labor force and number of employed, and most indicators remain positive for the year in the one-county metropolitan statistical area. During the month, the labor force grew faster than could be absorbed through hiring, causing the unemployment rate to rise.
“The Georgia job market is very strong,” said Butler. “An uptick in the unemployment rate is common this time of year due to an increase in high school and college graduates entering the workforce.”
The labor force saw typical gains in June as students and recent graduates sought summer employment. It grew by 468 to 45,236, a gain of 1,114 for the year.
As a result, the June unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent, up 1 percent from the previous month but down from 5.4 percent one year ago.
Rome’s number of jobs were flat for the month, hovering at 41,600. This puts Rome up 600 jobs for the year.
The number of employed increased in June, with Rome gaining 40 employed residents. At 43,174 total employed residents, Rome is up by 1,442 for the year.
Initial claims for unemployment grew by about 19 percent for the month and are up by about 11 percent from last year.