Citizens First Bank begins transition to Synovus branding
The signs are changing but the bank is the same.
Citizens First Banks are being updated with the Synovus branding and the signs were brought in to the Rome branch at 701 Broad Street and 800 Shorter Avenue Monday.
“We’ve been part of Synovus for more than 25 years, and we’re proud of our reputation as a community-based and customer-focused bank in Floyd County and everywhere we operate,” said J. Scott Preston, Synovus market executive for northwest Georgia. “Adopting the Synovus name while maintaining our local, relationship-centered delivery model will increase awareness of our regional presence, our financial capabilities, and our ability to meet the needs of customers and prospects.”
Citizens First Bank was established in 1911 and acquired by Synovus in 1991. The acquisition was among more than 60 that would make Synovus Georgia’s second largest bank, with $31 billion in assets and a presence in five Southeastern states, according to a press release.
All Citizens First Bank branches will be updated with Synovus branding by the end of April.
Citizens First Bank is one of 26 non-Synovus branded bank divisions to complete the footprint-wide brand transition, which will conclude in June 2018.