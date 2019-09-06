Think darts...but with axes.
Rome Axe Throwing's proprietor Jeff Burke said the business located at 110 E. 8th Ave. has six lanes and 12 targets at which guests can hurl small hand-held axes. He's been working on getting everything set up and the new business is officially open Friday at 5 p.m.
They’ll pay $25 per person, per hour to do that. Students, military and first responders pay just $20. You can make reservations at romeaxethrowing.com or walk in. First come, first served as space available.
“It’s great for team building, parties, office outings, even date nights,” Burke said. “People can come blow off some steam and have a little friendly competition.”
And even if you think launching an axe at a target for an hour is fun, Burke is quick to point out that there are several different games or contests guests will be offered.
“One of the most popular is seeing who can score the most points in 10 throws,” he said. “Like darts, only with an axe. But there’s other games we’ll teach you and other ways to have fun and compete with your friends.”