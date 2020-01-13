The board of directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Chris Hunt in the role of chief financial officer.
Hunt will be responsible for direction and monitoring of the Bank’s financial plans and policies. The longtime veteran banker has 35 years of banking experience and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Community National Bank in Rossville, Georgia.
“Chris brings numerous years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to our Bank at the beginning of what we hope will be another record-breaking year for our Bank,” Greater Community Bank’s President and CEO David J. Lance said. “His skill set spans all aspects of finance and we are eager to welcome him to the Greater Community team.”
Hunt attended Jacksonville State University where he studied accounting. He also attended the Georgia Bankers Association Bank Operations School at the University of Georgia, the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University, and Leadership Catoosa.
Hunt is actively involved with numerous civic activities in various areas including, but not limited to: healthcare; downtown development; education; and the Chamber of Commerce. One of Hunt’s most notable philanthropic efforts was being a participant in the inaugural season of Dancing Stars of North Georgia to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Additionally, he has also served as an instructor for Junior Achievement and the American Institute of Banking.
Hunt has been recognized with several accolades, including being named a Rising Star in Community Banking by the Independent Community Bankers of America and being a recipient of the 2018 Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Award.
“I am excited and honored to be joining the team at Greater Community Bank,” Hunt said. “They are a truly exceptional financial institution and I look forward to our future in providing superior products and service to the communities we serve”.
He currently resides in Ringgold, Georgia with his wife of 32 years, Fonda. They have one daughter, Taylor, who resides in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.