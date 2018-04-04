China tariffs could impact Northwest Georgia farmers
Beef, pork and soybeans — staples for farmers in Floyd and neighboring counties — are among the U.S. products China plans to impose tariffs on, in retaliation against American tariffs on Chinese high-tech goods.
The Tariff Commission of China announced on Wednesday 106 products in line for a 25 percent tariff, including cars, chemicals, cotton, orange juice, whiskey, tobacco, and several lubricants and plastic products.
Floyd, Bartow and Chattooga counties all rank among Georgia's top 10 producers for beef cattle in one or more of the categories listed in the latest farm gate report by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. The 2016 CAES report looks separately at stockers (calves), beef cows and young cattle that are sent elsewhere to be finished.
The total farm gate value for all three categories was $18.1 million in Floyd, close to $15 million in Bartow and $9.8 million in Chattooga. Gordon County producers reported a value of $10.2 million combined and Polk ranchers raised $8.1 million worth of cattle.
Floyd is also the fifth-highest producer in Georgia of feeder pork, which are weaned piglets of at least 40 pounds. The farm gate value was just over $2.3 million, according to the CAES report.
Soybeans also are widely grown in Northwest Georgia. Floyd County produced crops valued at just under $1 million. Gordon produced $1.3 million; Bartow had close to $1 million in value; Chattooga had $527,000 worth; and Polk was just short of $890,000.
It’s not clear at this point exactly what impact this will have on local markets.
The Chinese response specifically targets politically sensitive areas for Trump — farm-state exports. China purchased $14 billion worth of U.S. soybeans in 2016.
Trump won eight of the U.S.’ top-10 soy-exporting states in his 2016 election, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wisconsin and Michigan, both crucial swing states in the election, are also major soybean exporters. Analysts say China could make up some of the shortfall by importing from Brazil.
The American Soybean Association, a lobbying group that says it represents 21,000 U.S. soybean producers, says China’s proposed 25-percent tariff would be “devastating." China is the largest consumer of U.S. soybeans, buying about one-third of all U.S. soybean production each year, the group says.
Association President John Heisdorffer, an Iowa farmer, is calling on the Trump administration to withdraw its proposed tariffs and meet with soybean farmers to discuss ways to improve competitiveness without resorting to tariffs.
The association says soybean farmers lost an estimated $1.72 billion on Wednesday morning alone as soybean futures tumbled.
“That’s real money lost for farmers, and it is entirely preventable,“ Heisdorffer says in a statement.
China's move marks a proportional — yet still dramatic — retaliation against the announcement by the Trump administration on Tuesday of the list of more than 1,300 Chinese products, worth an estimated $50 billion, on which the U.S. intends to impose 25 percent tariffs.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s office called its list a “response to China’s unfair trade practices,“ accusing Beijing of the “forced transfer of U.S. technology and intellectual property.“ The U.S. tariffs would take effect no earlier than June.
Staff writer Diane Wagner contributed to this report.