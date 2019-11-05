A private equity firm announced its purchase of Chicken Salad Chick from Eagle Merchant Partners.
Brentwood Associates acquired the majority interest of the company, according to a release published on Business Wire.
According to that release, Chicken Salad Chick has 137 locations throughout 16 states predominantly in the Southeast and is a leading fast-casual restaurant company.
Chicken Salad Chick is led by CEO Scott Deviney, who will continue to lead the business going forward.
“We are very excited to partner with Brentwood on the next chapter for Chicken Salad Chick,” Deviney said. “Brentwood’s long track record of working with leading restaurant companies coupled with their understanding of our business objectives and strategy make them the perfect partner for us to continue executing on our robust growth and expansion plan.”
The terms of the deal are confidential.
The chain was founded in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown when they opened the first restaurant in Auburn, Ala. All Chicken Salad Chick restaurants feature over a dozen distinct chicken salad flavors made fresh daily and served by the scoop, sandwich or bowl.
Each chicken salad is named in honor of an important woman in Stacy Brown’s life.
“Chicken Salad Chick’s model fits well within our strategy of investing in high-growth, best-in-class consumer businesses. We look forward to working with Scott and the Chicken Salad Chick team to build upon their success in the markets they serve," said Rahul Aggarwal, partner at Brentwood.