People who bought a $5 giving card from Chicken Salad Chick on Martha Berry Boulevard during November and December were actually donating to the Rome-Floyd County Community Kitchen on Calhoun Avenue.
"The full $5 goes to the Community Kitchen in Rome," said Chicken Salad Chick founder Stacy Brown.
With the $5 card, the customer gets $60 worth of Chicken Salad Chick products throughout 2020. The customer presents the card when they check out and they receive that month's promotion. For the month of January, customers with giving cards receive a free small Quick Chick with the purchase of a Chicken Trio.
Chicken Salad Chick sold $3,565 worth of giving cards from November to December.
Community Kitchen Executive Director Drew Taylor and kitchen manager Shelia Watkins received the check from Brown and other Chicken Salad Chick employees on Tuesday.
Brown commented that the company plans to do this every year around the same time and donate to other organizations that focus on "food-insecure" people.