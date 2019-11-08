The Rome Floyd Chamber Business Expo is all about promoting local businesses.
Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said the 100 booths inside the Forum River Center represented a broad cross-section of businesses which give back to the community and support the "Shop Rome, Shop Floyd" campaign during the holidays.
"This is just a small glimpse of all of the businesses that are out there and it is fun to get to meet the people," Krueger said.
Funds generated by the event are earmarked for the chamber's promotional effort on behalf of local businesses during the holiday shopping season.
The expo seems like a made to order event for Scott Wheeler, owner of the Competitive Edge, specialty advertising business. Wheeler was showing some of the items, and assortment of colors, that he can deliver to companies for businessman Charles Howell.
"I had never heard of him before and I asked where is your store," Howell said. That's the catch. Wheeler does not have a storefront.
"The chamber supports me in my business," Wheeler said. "This helps keep me circulating and introduces me to new people. As far as Internet goes, it gets harder everyday so there is no substitute for people-to-people exposure."
Larry Alford, co-owner of ServiceMaster by Twins said the expo gives him a chance to show off the ever-changing aspect to his business.
"It puts us back in touch with the community and allows us to introduce new services that we provide," Alford said.
Visitors to the Redmond Regional Medical Center booth got a chance to play the old game Operation, for a chance to win a prize.
"We're here because it is great support for the Rome Chamber and being a partner in the community," said Andrea Pitts at Redmond. "It allows us to share with the community the services that we offer and the ways that we can help them."
Right at Home franchise owner Jay DeVille said the expo brings the opportunity to explain home care services to people who might not be aware of that option for personal care.
"There was one lady that we now take care of and for years she came by our booth and said some day I'll use you," DeVille said. "I thought it would never happen but it did."