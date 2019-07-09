Representatives form more than a dozen local businesses got to tour The Lofts at Third and Broad on Tuesday on what amounted to a field trip for the Small Business Action Council of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
The first of the 25 residential units in the building are slated to close and be ready for occupancy by August 19.
Kimberly Prusakowski and Michelle Rikard, real estate agents with Hardy Realty, led the tour and explained the many amenities to the business group.
The floors of the the building are made of concrete and the walls include special sound-proofing material to hold down on noise from one condominium unit to the next. Each unit has one covered parking space per bedroom and the second floor parking area also features storage units that are available to the residents along with an area where bicycles, kayaks or other recreational equipment can be stored.
The building includes a large common central atrium area and the roof-top deck includes a kitchen area and patio where a large flat screen television will be hung.
"I was very impressed after getting a sneak peak," said Moriah Medina of ComForCare. "My favorite part was going out onto the balcony overlooking Broad. I can't imagine how beautiful the view will be during winter with the Christmas decorations."
Medina said she was also impressed with the amenities package, particularly the storage units, fitness area and common spaces.
"I'm excited to see the finished product," Medina said.
"For those who want to live downtown I think its a great spot, great views. You can walk downtown and enjoy everything that downtown has to offer," Jarrod Johnson, owner of Smoothie King said.
The price point is such that it may be more likely to be attractive to people who are downsizing as opposed to new, young professionals who may be coming into the community, he said.
"I still think they're nice," Johnson said.
One bedroom units start at $220,000 while three bedroom condos start at $328,500. Over half of the residential units are already sold and three of the ground floor retail spaces have been sold as well.