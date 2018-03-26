Budget analyst: Georgia's decision to lower taxes leaves budget shortfalls
The state budget is a statement of the state's priorities — or lack thereof, a budget analyst at the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute said.
Wesley Tharpe, a tax and budget analyst at the watchdog group, told members of the Rome Optimist Club the budget is the most important things the General Assembly does every year.
"It touches the lives of every single Georgian almost every single day," Tharpe said.
Georgia has historically chosen to operate from a relatively lean tax base as compared to most other states, Tharpe said. In 2018, Georgians will pay about five percent of their income in state and local taxes. That’s down from about six percent in the 1990s.
"What that means is simply a choice of there not being a little bit extra money to fill shortfalls in K-12 education, expanding Medicaid, building more roads or investigating more in transit, whatever your priority might be," Tharpe said.
Tharpe explained the state's reaction to the federal tax code changes last December was a perfect reflection of that leaning toward leaner policy.
The majority of Americans are more likely to use the expanded standard deduction in the new federal tax package as opposed to itemizing.
"In Georgia you're required to do the same thing on your state return as you do on your federal return," Tharpe said.
The impact of that would have been close to a billion dollars a year in new revenue for Georgia.
After state budget analysts figured that out, the state passed its own budget reduction package which essentially wiped out that extra revenue and cut it a little deeper.
What's the impact to the average taxpayer? Folks in the bottom 20 percent of the income scale in Georgia will pay about $57 less a year in state taxes. The next 20 percent will see a cut of approximately $102, however the top one percent will see a reduction of close to $2,475 annually.
“The tax plan represents a kind of an objective choice lawmakers made for tax cuts over investments, that's not to say it's good or bad, it's to say it's just the choice," Tharpe said.
If Georgia had done nothing and accepted a $1 billion to $1.4 billion per year windfall from the federal tax package, he said, it could have been equivalent of providing tuition-free technical college, expanding Medicaid, closing the K-12 shortfall that still exists in the budget every year or creating a needs-based college grant program annually.
Tharpe said cuts to the K-12 system funding have happened every year since 2003 and estimated the education shortfall in the FY 19 budget is to be approximately $167 million.
Georgia ranks 42nd on the amount of state and local taxes as a share of people’s incomes. The analyst said Georgia would have to raise about $5 billion a year in additional tax revenue just to get to the average of the rest of the states when it comes to taxes as a share of personal income.
Education accounts for almost half of the state spending plan each year, health care accounts for about a third of the budget, according to Tharpe.
He told the Optimists that the FY 2019 budget projects revenue growth of between 2.3 and 3.7 percent.
"They are substantially lower than the 6.3 percent average from what we've had since the Great Recession. Before the Great Recession, revenues were up above 8 percent per year," Tharpe said.
The low revenue growth project by state budget writers there will not be much additional money going forward to invest in programs outside of education and health care, he said.