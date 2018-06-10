Brick and mortar bookstores continue to take a hit but trend may be reversing

It was an ironic sign of the times when supporters of Alan’s Used Books, 407 Broad St., discovered on social media the brick and mortar bookstore was going out of business.
The Facebook notice posted by store owner Alan Crocker stated only that he had “gotten an opportunity that I can’t afford not to take,” that he would be moving away from Rome by the end of June and was closing the shop.
It didn’t take long for the store inventory to be cleared out with prices dropping to clear the remaining stock.
Books, shelves and all were quickly cleared and all that remains of the Broad Street store is a shell of a building with a flyer taped to the window briefly explaining the downtown store’s closure.
For book lovers, the sudden disappearance of the business was a shock and a source of concern.
The loss of another bookstore would appear to reinforce a perception that physical storefronts, the brick-and-mortar independent booksellers, are an endangered species.
That perception has been reinforced by the current troubles of another local retailer. Jason LeCroy, owner of What If Comics and Collectables at 1850 Redmond Circle, has been in discussions with attorneys about options related to filing for bankruptcy protection.
Rome’s lone remaining independent comic book dealer started out strong in the market and had attracted steady business until very recently when revenues dropped off sharply.
“It was in the last nine months or so that it really just dropped,” said LeCroy.
He said talks with his lawyers have led him to believe it might actually be cheaper to stay open and lose a little money every month rather than go through bankruptcy proceedings.
“Hopefully, eventually things will turn around,” he said.
Once a business like his runs into problems with its revenue stream it’s in trouble, LeCroy said.
“We’re the first thing to go because we’re a luxury item. And then once they’re gone, it’s hard to get them back in here,” LeCroy said of his customers. “A lot of it is e-commerce. It’s hard to compete with the bigger retail places online.
“But then a lot of it is digital comics, I think, that people are getting. ... In the future, I think it’s going to be more of a specialty market, possibly with the bigger stores, stuff like that.”
“People still want the physical comics, it’s just harder to get more of a range from the local small shop,” LeCroy said.
Brick and mortal revival?
Competition from larger retail chains and later the internet has deeply cut into the bottom lines of many mom-and-pop booksellers. Even the larger chains suffered from the new wave of digital publishing and e-books.
The Borders chain collapsed into bankruptcy in 2011, and Barnes & Noble found itself closing stores between then and 2017. But independent booksellers not only are not giving up without a fight, a good number of them appear to be thriving.
Kenneth Studdard, owner of Rome’s Dogwood Books, said, “I read a lot of studies that say there’s actually more opening now than have opened for years.”
Studdard believes there is a niche for the e-book but compares them to when paperbacks came out.
“People said, ‘Well, the hardbacks are going to die off.’ If anything I think the e-books may replace the paperbacks,” said Studdard.
Market trends appear to reinforce Studdard’s view.
At the same time that the Borders chain vanished and Barnes & Noble was closing locations, the American Booksellers Association reported an unexpected surge in the number of new independent book retailers, with 567 stores opening in the period between 2009 and 2015, to bring the total number up to 2,227 nationwide.
Meanwhile, sales of e-books appear to have hit a plateau during that same period, in part because of higher pricing on e-books compared to print.
But Studdard sees another reason which also reinforces LeCroy’s own perspective: The reader’s preference for a physical book.
“Digital books are not real books anyway ... the bookstore is a place where you discover. You can’t just do that online,” Studdard said. “It’s not the same as walking in and finding that cover of a book that speaks to you. It’s a different concept. I’m confident.”
He does maintain on online presence and says that a lot of people who will never find their way to Broad Street will buy from him over the internet, but it’s just not like walking into the brick-and-mortar store where you never know what might jump out at customers when they are browsing through the vintage books.
Studdard said his customer base ranges from youngsters to college students to senior adults.
He specializes in older books, which have a different appeal. They have the worn look, like they’re important. They have a certain aroma about them.
“They have history behind them and people like that,” said Studdard.
Associate Editor Doug Walker contributed to this report.