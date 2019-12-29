When State Mutual Stadium opened in April of 2003, a lot of Romans felt like the properties adjacent to the stadium would fill in pretty quickly. It's been years since Eddie Hasko moved his Bella Roma Restaurant to Braves Boulevard, but new development is starting to fall into place.
Steve Irmscher brought a Line-X franchise to a parcel behind Bella Roma during the first quarter of 2017. Next up was Charles Williams, who made a huge impact with the RiverPoint Luxury Apartments when the first unit was occupied in April 2018.
The upscale, environmentally friendly RiverPoint complex filled up faster than some folks imagined, creating a "captive" audience for additional development in the area.
It wasn't long after the apartments were filled in that Mike Schieffer and his son Matthew got their Lumina Coffee Co. open at 640 Braves Blvd., during the first quarter of 2019. Matt Schieffer said the opening of the coffee shop was the culmination of a job search after his graduation from college.
The shop typically features numerous types of coffee with beans grown from as far away as Indonesia, Africa and South America.
The last two months of 2019 saw a real bump in activity as Jigar Patel closed on the purchase of 1.8 acres directly behind Lumina -- with plans to develop a gas station/liquor store and fast food restaurant under one roof.
The liquor store and service station are expected to encompass 4,500 square feet each while the fast food section is anticipated to include approximately 2,100 square feet.
Patel was interested in the property as far back as 2014 but said he could not work out a deal with agents representing the property owners, Northwest Georgia LLC, at that time. He also operates the Baymont Inn and Suites on Shorter Avenue.
After that, Tony Patel contracted on a different 1.8-acre parcel, at the end of a cul-de-sac directly in front of the RiverPoint apartments. Tony Patel plans to develop a four-story, 89-room Sleep Inn/Main Stay Suites hotel.
He originally planned a Sleep Inn at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Charlton Street, but residents of the adjacent Summerville Park community were successful in their very vocal opposition to the project. Patel eventually sold that site to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.
Tony Patel, from Lyerly, said he expects to close on the property sometime near the end of the first quarter of 2020 and begin construction later in the summer.
He is no stranger to the hospitality industry in Rome, having built the Garden Inn and Suites on Alabama Highway near Rome Cinemas and is developing a 32-room Econo Lodge off Martha Berry Highway just past Food Lion.