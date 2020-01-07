Another Broad Street building, housing Bistro 208, has been listed for sale soon after the closing on a lease-purchase agreement for the former Johnny's New York Style Pizza location.
The owner of 208 Broad St., Bob Blumberg, announced he'd closed agreement for the former Johnny's then LYRIKZ property at 233 Broad Street this past Saturday.
After LYRIKZ was closed in mid-December, Blumberg continued to own and operate Bistro 208 which opened in April 2016, originally under the name Seasons.
A Multiple Listing Service posting lists the 4,369 square foot building at $599,000. The listing also states the building comes with a $4,000 a month lease and 2,000 square feet of unfinished space with the ability to put a 2-car garage in the back.
The 233 Broad St. location was sold to Chef Eric Tant Inc. Tant currently owns Knucklehead Cafe in Rockmart as well as Three Rivers catering.
In the story published in Sunday's edition, Blumberg said Tant has not settled on a new name for the restaurant and will roll that out over the course of the next several weeks.
“I am very excited about Eric’s move to Rome and the potential he brings to Broad Street and to a location that has been synonymous with Broad Street,” Blumberg said earlier.
Blumberg operated Johnny’s for a decade before deciding not to renew the franchise and changed name to LYRIKZ. Operating both restaurants had become a 24-7 job Blumberg said earlier and he'd decided in the past year it was time for him to slow down a little.