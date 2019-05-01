The historic Barnsley Resort, tucked in between Rome, Adairsville and Kingston, has a new president and chief executive, David Friederich, who joins the Barnsley operation from his previous post with The Whitley, formerly the Ritz Carlton, in Buckhead.
“We are thrilled to have someone with such extensive hospitality and management experience take over the Barnsley Resort team,” said Matthew Saul, Barnsley's owner in a press release.
Friederich's resume includes stints with the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Orlando, six years as general manager of The Cloister on Sea Island, and various positions with the Four Season Hotels and Resorts.
“I couldn’t be happier to be joining such a prestigious resort,” said Friederich. “I’m elated to become a part of this historic property’s story. We have great momentum following the recent expansion and new relationship with Beretta. I look forward to utilizing my knowledge and expertise to continue making Barnsley the premiere destination for groups, weddings, golf, shooting and leisure guests.”
Formerly known as Barnsley Gardens, the property was acquired by the Saul family, formerly of Shaw Industries, from Bavarian Prince Hubertus Fugger. The prince took the resort from a historic old mansion ruins, the oldest structure dating back to 1840, along with surrounding gardens to an English-themed resort adding small guest cottages that were constructed in the 1990's.
A world-class championship golf course was also added to the sprawling property.
More recently, the resort completed the addition of a large guest inn and Georgian Hall, a multi-purpose facility that can accommodate all sort of special events.
Bartow County tax records indicate the fair market value of the 1,368-acre primary campus property jumped from $8.5 million in 2017 to $19 million in 2018 after the new inn and conference hall were completed.
Another 1,749-acre tract, which includes the Beretta shooting ranges and equestrian facilities, south of the main campus off Hall Station Road, is valued at $2.4 million.