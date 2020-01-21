A deal that impacts approximately 110 acres of property at the former Florida Tile Plant in Shannon was signed Tuesday, but to a casual observer not much will change.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority approved the transfer of bonds from HK Shannon to Plymouth New Calhoun GA LLC. But the Balta Group, a Belgian maker of woven rugs, will still operate in that building.
"This is not unusual," said development authority attorney Andy Davis. No one from either HK Shannon or Plymouth was at the Tuesday morning meeting.
The development authority has a history with the plant. In Nov. 2017 the authority approved the issuance of $8 million in bonds for HK Shannon, which completely renovated the old ceramic tile plant. The company then recruited Balta from sites in Gordon and Whitfield counties to consolidate their US operation in Floyd County.
Plymouth is a real estate investment trust based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has historically focused on the acquisition and operation of single- and multi-tenant industrial properties in secondary, and some primary, markets across the country.
Plymouth currently manages assets in 12 states including Maine, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The firm manages five properties in the metro Atlanta area encompassing more than 820,000 square feet.
HK Shannon, a partnership of Phillip Hight and Hardman Knox, still own more than 60 acres adjacent to the Balta plant.
During her monthly marketing report, RFCDA President Missy Kendrick said that two more companies have shown interest in Rome and Floyd County over the last 30 days, bringing to 33 the number of active projects under consideration. Kendrick said those projects represent as many as 3,300 jobs and more than $1.3 billion in potential capital investment.
Kendrick also reported that Romega Digital has been retained to design a new website for the development authority. Kendrick said she hoped that could be online within six to eight weeks. The authority is still working with local consultants at to create a new logo and branding theme for the authority.
Authority Chairman Jimmy Byars said a real estate committee is still looking at potential office space for the development staff which is still sharing space in the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce building.
"We're still trying to narrow it down and one is real close," Byars said.