The average worker in Floyd County was making $803 a week during the second quarter of this year.
The weekly wage ranks Floyd County sixth among the 15 counties in the Northwest Georgia region.
The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Pickens County continuing to hold down the top spot in Northwest Georgia.
Employees in the Jasper area made an average of $877 a week for the April, May and June period this year. For comparison, Whitfield County is at $837, Bartow at $828, Gordon at $822 and Haralson County at $813.
"We just have to grow wages in our city and county," said Rome Floyd Chamber President Jeanne Krueger. "We need to be as competitive as anybody in our area."
The report indicates that people working in Burke County had the highest wage in the state during the second quarter at $1,557 a week.
That number likely is indicative of wages paid in conjunction with the development of Georgia power's nuclear units at Plant Vogtle. Workers in Glascock County, just northwest of Burke, were at the bottom of Georgia's list of 159 counties with a weekly wage of just $549 during the second quarter.
The Floyd County wage report actually shows an increase of 1.3% as compared to the second quarter a year ago, but a decline of 3.9% from the first quarter when the average weekly wage was $835.
"Working to bridge that gap is important and is a priority for the chamber," Krueger said.
Jimmy Byars, chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, said it's difficult to compare the numbers in the short term.
"It's a lot like real estate, kind of hard to compare one quarter to the next but when you look at the overall trend, it's more positive," Byars said
There is a trend showing the average weekly wage in Floyd County increasing during the second quarter every year since 2009, when the figure was $678. Along with that, this is the sixth time since 2009 the average weekly wage in Rome and Floyd County has dipped from the first quarter to the second quarter.