Anheuser-Busch revealed plans Monday to invest another $85 million in its Cartersville plant and create a dozen new jobs.
Plant Senior General Manager Kevin Fahrenkrog said in a press release the beer industry is in a growth mode and, over the course of the next three years, A-B will expand the Cartersville plant's capacity to produce some of its top-selling brands. Currently, the Cartersville plant produces at least 20 of the Anheuser-Busch brands.
The Northwest Georgia plant was the first in the Anheuser-Busch system to be certified organic to brew the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold label.
“Anheuser-Busch is a source of pride in Georgia’s advanced manufacturing lineup, and this Cartersville plant expansion will allow continued competitiveness within the beer industry,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in a press release.
“We are deeply committed to the Cartersville community, which is why we are excited to announce our $85 million plan for expansion,” said Fahrenkrog. "Our investment in the Cartersville brewery will create 12 good-paying jobs and reaffirms our strong belief in supporting local manufacturing.”
Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini said, “This latest expansion is just the latest example of their commitment to bring quality jobs to our community."
The Cartersville plant opened in 1993.