A staple is coming back to Broad Street -- Ana Armas' rotolo sandwiches.
Armas, who has operated restaurants in several locations across the city, most recently at 1817 North Broad Street, will re-invent her Ana's By the River at 313 Broad Street.
Ana said she was particularly excited about the patio that sits on the backside of the building and looks out over the Town Green.
"I was here (downtown) years ago, in the late 90's and I always loved downtown," she said. "I can't believe it's been 22 years."
The original Ana's by the River was located at 325 Broad Street. Since then she has had a grill inside a church in Armuchee, was in a location at 223 Turner McCall Blvd. where the Jerusalem Grill is located, spent a brief period of time out in West Rome on Redmond Circle and most recently at her North Rome location.
Since the Broad Street location has been many restaurants -- Greener Burger, Duke's and Krystal -- most of her work to get into the new space has involved cleaning up.
"We're painting it, making it really pretty and putting in some new lights to make it look really nice," she said.
Armas is bringing back all of her salads and sandwiches, Ana's Rosto, the turkey rotolo, along with a full menu of items from lasagna and spaghetti to wings and a variety of appetizers.
She expects to add maybe three or four more employees, particularly since someone will have to be dedicated to the patio area out back. She is really excited to be joined by her daughter, Lexi Williamon who will manage the front of the restaurant.
Armas hopes to open sometime in the middle of next week, by Thursday at the latest"
"I've already got some upset customers, that they can't get in yet," Ana said.