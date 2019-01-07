The United Way Rome and Floyd County is pleased to announce that Allison Mitchell has been named the new Executive Director. Mitchell comes to Rome from Asheville, North Carolina where she served as Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving Western North Carolina for the past 2 years.
Mitchell is no stranger to Northwest Georgia. A native of Rome, she served as Executive Director of the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter for nearly 10 years. Upon fulfilling her goal of constructing a permanent home for the organization in a new facility, she pursued a position with the Red Cross to continue her professional growth and development as a nonprofit leader.
Mitchell said she is honored to have led a dedicated team of volunteers, staff and board members in the sixteen counties of western North Carolina and is thrilled for the opportunity to return home to Rome and use her experience and expertise to lead the United Way of Rome & Floyd County. “The United Way should have its fingers on the pulse of our community, working hand in hand with partner agencies to identify and meet its most pressing needs with the support of engaged community partners. I am honored to join an enthusiastic new Board of Directors dedicated to making that happen. This organization has a very bright future,” Mitchell says.
Mitchell is a graduate of Armuchee High School and has a bachelor’s degree majoring in English from the University of Georgia. Among many leadership roles in her western North Carolina communities, Mitchell is a recent graduate of Leadership Asheville, co-founder of the Leadership Asheville Executive Director Roundtable, and serves on the
Young Professionals of Asheville Board of Directors. She is an active volunteer and a member of the Highland Giving Circle and Women United with the United Way of Asheville & Buncombe County. Prior to her time in North Carolina, she served as an advisor to the City of Rome on local homelessness and housing issues, served on the board of the Rome Kiwanis Club, and volunteered with Faith & Deeds Community Health and Rome Area Council for the Arts.
“Alli brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the United Way,” said Bryan Shealy, Chairman of the United Way Board of Directors. “With her passion for our local nonprofits, the United Way and the communities we serve will benefit from her proven abilities to develop and maintain supportive relationships with diverse community partners, agencies, and elected officials. Alli is the kind of leader who will roll up her sleeves and work right alongside our agencies in delivering their mission. We are pleased to have her join us and know she is excited to get to started.”
Mitchell balances her work and volunteer life with reading, yoga and what she calls adventuring (hiking, backpacking and exploring) with her two Airedale Terriers, Tilda and Whitley, affectionately known to most as The Terrors.