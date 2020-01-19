As Rome and Floyd County celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, this week’s spotlight shines on several businesses, new and old, that are owned and operated by African American entrepreneurs.
♦ Though she doesn’t own the business, Cassandra Wheeler, the regional director for Georgia Power, is certainly one of the up and coming leaders in the business world — not just in Rome and Floyd County but across the entire Northwest Georgia region.
She started her career with Southern Co. almost 20 years ago at Plant Miller in Alabama. Her first managerial post came a decade into her career, at Plant Gadsden, where she became the first black woman to manage a power plant in the Southern Co. system.
Wheeler made the move to Georgia’s Plant Hammond in April of 2014.
“She lives our motto to be ‘a citizen wherever we serve’ through her work in the community in Rome and Floyd County,” said Ted McCullough, a senior vice president and production officer for Georgia Power during an interview with the Rome News-Tribune a couple of years ago.
Wheeler has eased her way up the utility’s corporate ladder ever since.
♦ Former Floyd County commissioner John Mayes has owned Pro Systems Clean Care at 315 Howell St. since 1983. Mayes decided to open his own business after getting an introduction to the corporate world as a management trainee with Kroger right out of college.
“I figured out right quick that I needed to be an entrepreneur,” Mayes said.
While working at the Kroger in Cartersville, Mayes met a man everyone in the store seemed to know. He asked around and found out the gentleman owned a cleaning business in Cartersville.
“My daddy was a janitor and we didn’t have any money but this guy was tearing it up,” Mayes said.
That was almost 40 years ago and Mayes has been cleaning up ever since.
He founded Pro Systems and has grown the company to include more than 80 employees, serving clients across Northwest Georgia, Northeast Alabama and Southeast Tennessee.
Attracting capital was the hardest thing Mayes faced in opening his business. He gives a lot of credit for his long-term success to a couple of Rome businessmen, Sam Shapard of Roman Chemical Corp. and Wilson Burgess of Rome Paper Co.
“I went to both of those guys and they loaded me up with everything I needed. They set me up with a business account without even knowing me,” Mayes said.
♦ Jarrod Johnson is a relative newcomer to Rome but he wasted no time immersing himself in the community to help promote his Smoothie King business, 832 Turner McCall Blvd.
Johnson had a background in law enforcement but when his family moved to Rome he wanted to own his own business. Smoothie King was a natural, he said, since it was a product he had grown up with in the Houston, Texas, area and his wife also loved it when she was in Atlanta
When the couple arrived in Rome, location was the first challenge for Johnson.
“Everybody wants to be on Turner McCall because, with this business, you need a lot of eyes. You need a high traffic count,” Johnson said.
He became friends with Wayne Robinson, who showed him one location that didn’t work out and — just when Johnson thought he might have to look in Cartersville — he discovered that Ward Pharmacy was leaving its longtime location in the Village Shopping Center. It turned out to be the perfect size and the lease expenses were right, so he jumped on that location.
His second challenge in Rome was getting potential customers to understand exactly what a smoothie was and why it was good for them.
“We want to be a part of their health and fitness goals,” Johnson said.
The Rome Floyd Chamber has become a home away from home for Johnson. He didn’t know much about what a chamber does when he first joined, but now he’s become one of it’s biggest ambassadors.
“The Chamber is my best friend,” he said. “For whatever reason, it has become my thing.”
♦ Rome’s Wright Memorial Mortuary, 814 S. Broad St., is one year away from celebrating its 50th anniversary. Joe Wright founded the funeral home in 1971 and ran it for more than four decades until his health failed. He died last year.
Today, his sons Joseph and James Wright carry on the tradition. Another sibling, Angelia, is also on the board of the corporation but lives in the Atlanta area.
The elder Wright was originally from Centre, Alabama. He met his future wife Dorothy, from Cave Spring, and Rome became a natural place to settle after he finished a stint in the U.S. Army.
Young Joseph said his father originally wanted to go into medicine but, with four kids, the expense of medical school was prohibitive.
“Any time anyone had a cut, Dad was always the first one there to put a bandage on,” Joseph said. “He discovered that by being a mortician he could still serve people like he wanted to.”
After completing mortuary school in Nashville, Joe Wright came back to Rome and worked at the Wilder Funeral Home for a few years before taking the family to Macon. There, Dorothy completed her nursing degree. The family came back to Rome around 1970 and, about a year later, the elder Wright saw an ad in the paper for a house on South Broad Street that he thought would be a perfect funeral home.
Young Joseph came back to Rome a couple of years ago, giving up his own interior design business of 20 years in Atlanta. His brother James had pretty much stayed with the family business all along. Joseph said it was a tough decision to come back to Rome.
“It was a battle to create my own identity because everything was so richly steeped in tradition,” he said.
He’s been able to put some of his own touches on the interior of the mortuary and that has helped ease the process.
The last two years of his father’s life were a difficult time for the family, but Joseph said that he and his father grew much closer during that period of time.
“It was a wonderful time. It wasn’t easy, but it was good,” Joseph said.
♦ Bill Collins, owner of Collins Auto Clean-Up, was reelected to a second year as mayor of Rome by his fellow commissioners last week.
He’s operated the cleanup and detailing shop from several locations in Rome for close to 40 years, with his wife, Faith Collins, running the front office.
Together, Bill and Faith Collins are among Rome’s most influential couples since she serves as chair of the Rome City Board of Education.
Years ago, the Five Points area — where North Broad Street meets First Street (now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) — was considered the Mecca for the African American business community.
Former City Commissioner Milton Slack recalls businesses up there like Spider Webb’s Cafe, Bubba Duke’s grocery and Dr. Mack Lyons’ drug store. A large sign was erected at Five Points several decades ago to commemorate the historic significance of the area to the African American business community.