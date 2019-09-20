The Adairsville City Council will consider a rezoning issue on second reading next month that could pave the way for another major industry to locate inside the city. City Clerk Lisa Roberts confirmed that the end use of the property is anticipated to be an aluminum forging operation.
The council has approved on first reading, a rezoning on behalf of AL8 LLC, a Los Angeles based firm which owns a 162.55 acre tract which sits in a triangle between Interstate 75 and Adairsville-Pleasant Valley Road.
AL8 LLC, is a Georgia Foreign Limited-Liability Company which registered with the Secretary of State last October. It lists a registered agent in Lawrenceville.
The company is seeking to have the 67.4 acres of the property rezoned from Industrial-G or general industrial to Industrial-H or heavy industrial.
The acreage targeted for the rezoning sits on the northern end of the larger parcel, directly to the south of the Vista Metals plant which has expanded several times over the last decade.
Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development Director Melinda Lemmon said that Vista Metals has been such a strong player in the fabrication of aluminum for the automotive and aircraft industry for so long that it seemed only natural that sooner or later it would play a role in attracting similar businesses to the area.
She stressed Friday that the deal has not been completed yet. Vista is also based in California.
Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson said to this point, he was not aware of who the specific end user was but had been told it would bring more than 160 jobs to the community if the project comes to fruition.
The entire 162.55 acre tract is on the Bartow County tax books with a value of $1.3 million, which is an increase from the $447,380 valuation just a year ago.